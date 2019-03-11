Lynn Sinfield's paintings capture energy, attention

Details
Lynn Sinfield has received some recognition for her work.
 
The Strathcona County artist, who's part of the Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona County art clubs, is having her work showcased across the area.
 
"To have other people responding to it means that you've been successful  that what you're doing is worthwhile," she said.
 
Largely self-taught, Sinfield got her start painting while taking high school art. Following high school, she took a few classes, but found she worked better learning on her own.
 
Art was highly valued growing up and her parents often displayed works from relatives and friends.
 
Today, Sinfield's inspiration comes from her environment, as she mainly focuses on painting landscapes. She said she prefers to paint outside and fully capture the scene's energy.
 
"Landscape is what moves me," she added.
 
Sinfield retains that she paints for herself.
 
"I don't paint for a show coming up I don't produce good work when I paint like that. So generally, my paintings are a result of something that moved me."
 
Her work is on display at the Spotlight Gallery in Fort Saskatchewan, Benjamin Moore and MIX 107. Sinfield's art can also be enjoyed on her Instagram page: @lynnsinfield.
 

