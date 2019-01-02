KidSport Fort Saskatchewan sponsors 160 kids in 2018

Details
Category: Local News
KidSport Fort Saskatchewan saw its biggest year ever in 2018.
 
The organization sponsored 160 children, putting $42,000 towards helping children play organized sports. This was a 28 per cent increase from the previous year in 2017, where KidSport sponsored 128 kids for $34,169.
 
"We're expected 2019 is probably going to be even more," said Janice Lupul, chairperson for Kidsport Fort Saskatchewan.
 
When KidSport Fort Saskatchewan first started in 1999, the organization funded 15 children for $1,600.
 
"I think more and more people are becoming aware of us which is probably one of the reasons we're definitely seeing an increase in the amount of applications."
 
The two main sports that families request funding for are hockey and soccer. Dance and gymnastics have become more popular throughout the years, but the demand is still not as large.
 
KidSport raises their money through fundraisers throughout the year. In 2018, their main two events were their annual Pub Night, where they raised about $11,200 and receiving the Aviva Community Fund which gave them $10,000.
 
Just before Christmas MEGlobal presented the organization with a $2,000 cheque from their community grants program. Wal-Mart also donated $1,000 from their community involvement program before the end of the year.
 
This year, KidSport Fort Saskatchewan is celebrating their 20th anniversary.
 
The easiest way for families to apply for funding from KidSport is online. Each child can get up to $400 of financial help per year.

