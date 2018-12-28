Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.
With a new council elected in fall of 2017, Bruderheim mayor Karl Hauch said they had "a year of new beginnings."
"We accomplished some really exciting stuff for the Town of Bruderheim, for example the Bruderheim pharmacy has been in business over a year now and the community clinic is established and up and running," he explained.
On top of these new additions, the town also took large strides towards expanding their community.
"The land that was purchased by the Town of Bruderheim in the middle of town--13 acres of land--will be a key component of the future growth of our community and gives the town an opportunity to have control over its destiny in terms of growth."
However, Bruderheim council also faced some difficult decisions when it came to budgeting.
"Passing the interim budget for any community is a big thing. We passed the interim budget, there was some work to get it down to where it is at now. Is that perfect? Well, no, but I think it's better than what we had going in," added Hauch. "It maintains the services and allows us to move forward with plans for the future."
Overall, the year marked a lot of modifications to the town of Bruderheim, but also a surge in new ideas for the years to come.
"2018 was kind of a year to complete some activities and spring forward new ones for 2019," Hauch summarized.
Construction plans for 2019 include the community park by the campground in town as well as a new, larger water reservoir, for which council has recently applied for funding.