Details
Category: Local News
Jenie Thai has been busy since moving from Alberta to Toronto a couple years ago.
 
The R&B artist, who was born in Thailand and grew up going to school in Fort Saskatchewan, released her new album, Night on Fire, on September 29. Thai spent a year and half working on the recording, a throwback to ’60s and ’70s soul music – kind of like Aretha Franklin or Etta James, she said, with a contemporary pop spin.
 
“I think my songs all have good stories,” she added. “But they also have really good melodies. I think I write pretty good hooks. So I think the songs are really easy to listen to and fun to listen to and sing along with. But also, they have another layer because they're telling stories as well.”
 
Thai played at Massey Hall last November, and her album release at Toronto’s Fuse Room was a sold-out show.
 
"I love it here,” the she said. “It's really busy and it's inspiring and it's challenging.”

Lead vocalist Thai, a classically trained pianist, plays a few instruments on the new album, including piano, Wurlitzer and a few different synths.
 
Thai will be touring the album out west for three weeks in October. She’ll be playing in Edmonton at the Blue Chair Cafe on October 27. In the spring she’ll head to the U.S.
 
Fans can drop by Thai’s website to find out more about her music.
 
Night on Fire is available on all major online platforms.
 
“Or you could message me and I could personally mail you one, which is the best way," Thai said.

More Local News

Some Redwater roads closed for rail repairs this week

Some roads in Redwater will be closed this week for train track repairs.

It's illegal to rake leaves onto the road

While falling leaves make for colourful scenery, they can be a hassle to clear off of your property.

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan area

Expect to get out the snow shovels on Monday.

Two Fort Sask cannabis shops opening Oct.17

Fort Saskatchewan will have just as many cannabis stores as Calgary to start.

Local foley artist continues his work in the film industry

Chris Szott from Sherwood Park has a fairly unique job.

Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recognizes local volunteers

The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.

Biologists want to hear your snake stories

With the days getting short and nights dropping below zero, the snakes of Alberta could use a little help.

More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.

Strathcona County's recycling changes a success

It's been nearly a month since Strathcona County stopped accepting soft plastics for recycling.

Strathcona County to test alert system

Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login