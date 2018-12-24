Details
Category: Local News
Portion control and exercise can help ease any diet guilt over the holiday season.
 
Whether it’s extra gravy, mashed potatoes or a piece of pie that catches your eye during holiday meals, there’s one doctor saying; it’s okay to eat it.
 
“People shouldn’t feel guilty about indulging a little bit. The holidays are an important time to celebrate tradition and some of that is having important meals,” said Dr. Doug Klein, a family physician at the University of Alberta.
 
He offered tips on how to minimize the guilt, if need be during the holiday season.
 
Tip one was moderation.
 
“Whether it’s different treats and chocolates and things like that, certainly having a taste is good, but having a whole box of chocolates is probably not the best,” he noted.
 
There are some dieters who feel that once they start eating foods they normally wouldn’t, they can’t stop. His second tip was to minimize being around places and stores that are loaded with treats, if possible.
 
The third tip was to exercise.
 
“If you know you’re going to indulge, get out and get physical activity along with it, perhaps a walk with family before Christmas dinner,” said Dr. Klein.
 
Lastly, for those wondering if it’s healthier to eat turkey rather than ham, Dr. Klein shared his thoughts.
 
“I think in general, pork has been viewed as a less healthy meat option than say chicken or turkey, but that isn’t necessarily the case. A lot depends on how it was prepared,” said Dr. Klein. “If you’ve got that nice piece of ham, in general, is probably very equivalent to that turkey when you end up flooding your plate with gravy.”

More Local News

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton is on cloud nine.

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login