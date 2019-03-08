Details
Category: Local News
While construction continues on Inter Pipeline's $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex, it isn't the only project they have in the works.
 
On Friday (Mar.8), Premier Rachel Notely announced that the company has plans to invest $600-million in a new petrochemical upgrading facility in the Industrial Heartland.
 
While the project is not yet finalized, it would be supported with up to $70-million in future royalty credits under the Alberta government's Petrochemicals Diversification Program.
 
"There's absolutely no question that this money helps this project go ahead," said David Chappell, senior vice-president with Inter Pipeline. "[The industry] looks for government involvement and it costs us more to build here, so this overcomes some of the extra capital cost."
 
Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and create around 600 jobs, along with an additional 50 long-term positons when it's complete.
 
The facility would convert 60,000 tonnes of propylene per year and produce 80,000 tonnes of propylene derivatives per year, including acrylic acid, once operational. Acrylic acid is used to make coatings, adhesives, diapers, floor polishes and paints.
 
"Pipelines are part of the solution to the woes of Alberta, but they're not the only solution," Chappell added. "We need to get more value out of the product that we're producing here  not just shipping more product out of the province."
 
Inter Pipeline has already been approved to receive up to $200-million in future royalty credits from the first round of the Petrochemicals Diversification Program.

More Local News

Redwater man arrested after police pursuit

A police pursuit led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of a semi-automatic rifle.

Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Two men were recently arrested.

Sherwood Park targeted in bitcoin fraud

Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

Mandatory bus training carries $77,000 price tag for EIPS

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is concerned about the potential impact that a new training requirement could have on the classroom and student transportation.

Medical cannabis centre construction approved in Sturgeon County

Pure Selections Inc., a proposed cannabis processor is almost ready to get built in Sturgeon County.

Lynn Sinfield's paintings capture energy, attention

Lynn Sinfield has received some recognition for her work.

Fort transit receives more than $250,000 in provincial funding

The Government of Alberta recently invested in two local transit projects.

ABJ robotics preparing for world championship

For the second year in a row, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School will have three robotics teams competing on the world stage.

Major updates given on twinning of Highway 15 and new bridge

Critical transportation projects are expected to get underway this year.

Record numbers for health and wellness expo

The Dow Centennial Centre was certainly alive for the Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday (Mar.7).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login