Details
Category: Local News
Thousands of new jobs are coming to the heartland.
 
On Thursday (Mar.7), Minister Navdeep Bains announced a commitment of $49-million to Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex.
 
"This investment in Inter Pipeline will create good middle-class jobs, reduce the environmental impact of plastic production, and open new markets and opportunities for Canadians in the oil and gas sector," Bains said.
 
With the new investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund, 2,175 more jobs will be created in Strathcona County.
 
The money has not been allocated to any specific projects yet, but is a part of the Government of Canada's $1.6-billion plan to support workers in Canada’s oil and gas sector.
 
"We are excited to invest in Inter Pipeline’s plant, which will displace 1.75 million tonnes of pollution per year," said Minister Amarjeet Sohi.
 
Inter Pipeline's $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex will eventually turn low-priced Canadian propane into high-quality polypropylene — one of the most widely used plastics in the world.
 
The company will also be investing $10-million in efforts to reduce plastic waste, including the reduction of micro-plastics in water.
 

