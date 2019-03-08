Details
Category: Local News
The Karol Maschmeyer Practice Readiness Centre is helping improve hospital services in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
The centre uses advanced mannequins to simulate high-risk situations for staff to practice being in. The mannequins are able to mimic a variety of scenarios, including imminent delivery, postpartum hemorrhage, immediate caesarean birth, stroke diagnosis, pediatric asthma attack and anaphylaxis.
 
"The readiness centre allows (hospital staff) to practice in a comfortable area so if you're needing to learn any new practice, or if you're having to practice some old skills that you haven't used in a while, it's a comfortable, safe environment to ask questions and allow yourself to do scenarios in a fluid manner as if they were real," explained Rebecca Plamondon, a preoperative nurse at the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital.
 
The lab cost $750,000 and was first implemented in the Fort Sask hospital in 2017.
 
According to Alberta Health Services, research shows simulation training is equivalent to clinical training and can enhance the quality of care and improve patient safety.
 
"We've had a few instances where we take time out before the day starts and we run simulations. It's incredibly helpful," added registered nurse Sarah Edmonds.
 
The Care from the Heart Day Radiothon raises money for the centre each year. Now in it's 6th year, just under $110,000 has been raised.
 
This year's event, sponsored by Fort Saskatchewan Eyecare and MIX 107, will be on Thursday (Mar.14). The radiothon will be broadcasted live from the hospital foyer and will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are three ways to donate: visit the day of, call-in or donate here.

More Local News

Redwater man arrested after police pursuit

A police pursuit led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of a semi-automatic rifle.

Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Two men were recently arrested.

Sherwood Park targeted in bitcoin fraud

Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

Mandatory bus training carries $77,000 price tag for EIPS

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is concerned about the potential impact that a new training requirement could have on the classroom and student transportation.

Medical cannabis centre construction approved in Sturgeon County

Pure Selections Inc., a proposed cannabis processor is almost ready to get built in Sturgeon County.

Lynn Sinfield's paintings capture energy, attention

Lynn Sinfield has received some recognition for her work.

Fort transit receives more than $250,000 in provincial funding

The Government of Alberta recently invested in two local transit projects.

ABJ robotics preparing for world championship

For the second year in a row, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School will have three robotics teams competing on the world stage.

Major updates given on twinning of Highway 15 and new bridge

Critical transportation projects are expected to get underway this year.

Record numbers for health and wellness expo

The Dow Centennial Centre was certainly alive for the Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday (Mar.7).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login