Rogers Hometown Hockey will start 2019 on the right foot.
 
Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be on site for the festivities, which include meet-and-greet opportunities with NHL alum Glenn Anderson, live local entertainment, and the live Sportsnet NHL broadcast.
 
Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank said they were lucky to get the Jan.5 and 6 event.
 
"It's a pretty big deal. We put our name in, and we lobbied and hoped to get selected. There were 25 selected communities this year and we were one of the lucky ones," said Frank
 
The event is also set to feature a variety of games and activities like: bubble hockey, a virtual photo booth and games, a hockey circus show, and a Dodge Ram themed obstacle course where participants could win a 2019 RAM 1500.
 
If games aren't for you there's live music from Karac Hendriks, the Melisizwe Brothers and the Road Hammers. There will also be a family-friendly outdoor rink, 50/50 draws, and complimentary food and drinks provided by Tim Horton's and Dr. Oetker Giusuppe's Pizzeria.
 
The event takes place at the Sherwood Park Arena and Sports Centre starting at noon and going until 6 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday it goes from noon until after the game viewing party (Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks). The game starts at 5:30 p.m.
 
Admission to the event is free for all ages.
 
For more details, including information on transportation and parking, check here

