Details
Category: Local News
This Christmas looks to be a little cooler than usual.
 
Beginning this weekend, temperatures start to plummet. For Christmas Day the high is -8 C (about five degrees cooler than usual).
 
The coldest Christmas morning on record for the area was in 1880 at -39.4 C. The warmest Christmas was 8.9 C in 1987.
 
As for a white Christmas, the area isn't expected to see a lot of precipitation.
 
"So pretty much what you have out there now is going to be pretty close to what it's going to be like on Christmas Day, at least for the snow cover," said Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak.
 
The snowiest Christmas Day was in 1938, with 17.8 cm of snowfall recorded.

More Local News

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton is on cloud nine.

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login