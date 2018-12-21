This Christmas looks to be a little cooler than usual.

Beginning this weekend, temperatures start to plummet. For Christmas Day the high is -8 C (about five degrees cooler than usual).

The coldest Christmas morning on record for the area was in 1880 at -39.4 C. The warmest Christmas was 8.9 C in 1987.

As for a white Christmas, the area isn't expected to see a lot of precipitation.

"So pretty much what you have out there now is going to be pretty close to what it's going to be like on Christmas Day, at least for the snow cover," said Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak.

The snowiest Christmas Day was in 1938, with 17.8 cm of snowfall recorded.