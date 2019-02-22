Heartland Petrochemical Complex construction on schedule

Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex is on track to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2021.

On Wednesday (Feb.21), the company hosted an open house at the Dow Centennial Centre to provide residents with a construction update.

"Construction's going remarkably well. There's about 500 to 600 people on site right now," said Michelle Dawson, director of public and regulatory affairs with Inter Pipeline. "We're on schedule — and in some areas, maybe even a little bit ahead of schedule."

Upon completion, the complex will feature a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and a polypropylene (PP) facility. It will be the first integrated plant of its kind in Canada.