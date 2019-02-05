Details
Category: Local News
Rebecca Trotter is the Green Party of Alberta's candidate for the upcoming provincial election.
 
The Fort Sask resident has over 30 years of experience working directly or indirectly in different forms of government. In 2017 she was a candidate for the Fort Saskatchewan City Council, however she withdrew to focus more on her business. She is also a Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club member and the owner of RM Trotter Management Inc.
 
"I wanted to run in this election because I believe that it's time that we must diversify — stop talking about it and do it. We must do better to support our rural communities and our farmers, we must be better to support our most vulnerable citizens."
 
A former supporter of the Conservative Party, Trotter said she found herself being unable to identify with the party in recent years.
 
"I came across the Green Party. If you read their mission statements and their values, I could have written them myself."
 
If elected, Trotter intends on creating a more diverse economy, working towards making education and recreational activities more affordable for youth and providing more financial assistance to rural communities and farmers.
 
 
Likewise, Marvin Olsen has been nominated as the candidate for the Alberta Party, and Jackie Homeniuk is the candidate for the United Conservative Party.

