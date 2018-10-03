Details
Category: Local News
Gibbons Minor Soccer is looking to score a massive provincial grant to repair the Landing Trail School soccer pitches.
 
If successful, Gibbons council has agreed to match the $105,000 Community Facility Enhancement program grant.
 
Almost 75 per cent of that money will be used towards landscaping and drainage. The project would also add new bleacher and soccer nets.
 
"We're looking forward to working with the minor soccer association in town and helping them out as well," said councillor Amber Harris. "Soccer is an affordable, super fun activity that kids can get into for the summer months."
 
In total, the estimated three-week project would cost $211,640 and could be done in the summer of 2019.
 
In the past, field flooding and uneven surfaces has made the pitches tough to use over summers.
 
"Minor soccer has certainly picked up some steam here over the past five years," added Harris.
 
If the grant request is accepted, council would look at funding the project in their 2019 capital budget.

