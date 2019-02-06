Gibbons council approves nearly four per cent tax increase

Details
Category: Local News
Taxes are going up in the Town of Gibbons.
 
Council approved their 2019 operating budget at the last meeting, resulting in a 3.94 per cent tax increase.
 
"Our staff has worked long and hard to provide us with a budget that we aren't cutting the amenities. We're keeping our services in place and, in some cases, enhancing them," said mayor Dan Deck.
 
The nearly $6.7 million budget will not include the planned $4000 water fountain in the cultural centre or the $7100 planned to be put in IT reserves for computer upgrades.
 
According to council, a main contributor to the tax hike is the increase in minimum wage and the province's carbon tax. These "uncontrolled costs" add up to over $150,000.
 
"I think the hardest part about the budget is a lot of the costs we don't control. Stuff is downloaded onto the municipality and just to keep the services we have, we have to go to our rate payers," added Deck. "It seems like every small municipality keeps getting downloaded from the provincial and federal governments."
 
Administration did not give an estimated increase residents will see on their bill, as assessments are not yet in for 2019.

