Thieves are causing some pricey repairs.

Between January 25 and 26, police received a report of gasoline being stolen from a vehicle parked on a street in Gibbons.

"The suspect, or suspects, had drilled right into the fuel tank of the victim's vehicle," said RCMP Corporal Sheldon Robb.

In addition to the loss of fuel, Robb added repairs would most likely be needed.

"To replace or fix a fuel tank is quite an expense."

Police recommend parking your vehicle in a garage if possible or, if parking outside, using a well lit area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.