Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur gave her State of the City Address on Wednesday (Mar.6).
 
In front of a large crowd at the Fort Sask Chamber luncheon, Katchur talked about the year in review, stating the city has a bright future.
 
She mentioned the projects that were complete such as Taurus Field, the curling rink renovations and the Strathcona County annexation. According to Katchur, Fort Saskatchewan is the tenth-fastest growing municipality in Canada for cities with more than 5,000 people.
 
"City council is also really proud of Fort Report. In one year we've had 4,500 requests for services and it doesn't mean that we have this many issues, it means the community has greater access to providing their feedback and questions."
 
When talking about current and upcoming projects, there were mentions of the new skate park, renovations at Harbour Pool and the possibility of adding a new pool and performance rink onto to Dow Centennial Centre.
 
"It really is exciting when you look at what happened in Fort Saskatchewan in 2018 and what we're looking forward to."
 
The State of the City Address concluded with a recap on the heartland's economical scene, including the recently announced commercial scale upgrader in Sturgeon County.
 
"We must be doing something right," concluded Katchur.

 

 

