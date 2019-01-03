Fort Saskatchewan welcomes first baby of 2019

Krista Howardson and Cody Olson are the proud parents of the first 2019 baby born in Fort Saskatchewan.

Jack Francis Olson was born on New Year's Day at 11:18 p.m., weighing about seven pounds (five ounces). He was named after Krista's great-grandfather and his middle name came from Cody's grandfather.

Krista and Cody also have a three-year-old son named Daxton who couldn't be happier to have a new baby brother.

"I don't think I can come up with any words to describe just watching him bond, talk to him and love him. Honestly, it would make any parent proud," said Cody.

The hospital staff celebrated the arrival of the baby with Fort Saskatchewan themed gifts. The parents received a basket filled with a sheep stuffed animal, a sheep blanket, a little hat and a card.

"They were incredible and they went over the top on everything. It was really nice," Krista said in regards to the hospital staff.

The family will be doing their own celebrating in February when they go to Vancouver to visit relatives over the Family Day weekend.