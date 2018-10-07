Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.
 
At a dinner on Tuesday (Oct.2), Ken Booker, Jim Sheasgreen and Doug Taylor were each presented with a Paul Harris Fellow award, one of the Rotary Club's highest forms of recognition.
 
The three men have volunteered for Operation Red Nose for nine out of the twelve years it has been running.
 
“It takes about 70 volunteers to make the program run smoothly," said Stew Hennig, president of the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club. "The three gentlemen we recognized tonight come out and help us every year. Without great volunteers like them, the program does not exist.”
 
Operation Red Nose is a national campaign designed to provide chauffeur services to people who need a ride home for themselves and their vehicle. It starts on November 30 and runs every Friday and Saturday until the new year.
 
Right now, the program is looking for more people to volunteer. An application form can be found on the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club's website.

More Local News

Some Redwater roads closed for rail repairs this week

Some roads in Redwater will be closed this week for train track repairs.

It's illegal to rake leaves onto the road

While falling leaves make for colourful scenery, they can be a hassle to clear off of your property.

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan area

Expect to get out the snow shovels on Monday.

Two Fort Sask cannabis shops opening Oct.17

Fort Saskatchewan will have just as many cannabis stores as Calgary to start.

Local foley artist continues his work in the film industry

Chris Szott from Sherwood Park has a fairly unique job.

Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recognizes local volunteers

The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.

Biologists want to hear your snake stories

With the days getting short and nights dropping below zero, the snakes of Alberta could use a little help.

More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.

Strathcona County's recycling changes a success

It's been nearly a month since Strathcona County stopped accepting soft plastics for recycling.

Strathcona County to test alert system

Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login