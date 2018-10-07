Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recognizes local volunteers

The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.

At a dinner on Tuesday (Oct.2), Ken Booker, Jim Sheasgreen and Doug Taylor were each presented with a Paul Harris Fellow award, one of the Rotary Club's highest forms of recognition.

The three men have volunteered for Operation Red Nose for nine out of the twelve years it has been running.

“It takes about 70 volunteers to make the program run smoothly," said Stew Hennig, president of the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club. "The three gentlemen we recognized tonight come out and help us every year. Without great volunteers like them, the program does not exist.”

Operation Red Nose is a national campaign designed to provide chauffeur services to people who need a ride home for themselves and their vehicle. It starts on November 30 and runs every Friday and Saturday until the new year.