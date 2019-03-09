Details
Category: Local News
The average home price remained relatively stable in Fort Saskatchewan last year, according to a recent report from Zoocasa.
 
The real estate brokerage used annual average sold home prices from the Realtors Association of Edmonton to rank 11 housing markets in the region by the biggest losses to the biggest gains in dollar value from 2017 to 2018.
 
While some communities were hit hard by a slowing market, the Fort ranked eighth on the list with a price decline of just 0.3 per cent.
 
"You're looking at a dollar loss on the average home of just over $1,000, so it wasn't extreme," said Penelope Graham, managing editor at Zoocasa. "In terms of where everything is ranking, things are still quite affordable in Fort Saskatchewan and homeowners did not see a dramatic decrease in their home's equity."
 
Gibbons experienced the steepest decline, as the average home price fell 14.6 per cent to $266,943, which equates to a dollar loss of $45,537. However, Graham noted home sales were down about 30 per cent in the town, which ultimately factored into the drastic drop in price.
 
"What we need to keep in mind is Gibbons is a smaller market — there were only 48 sales that occurred over the last year," Graham explained.
 
"Things can be a little more volatile when you're looking at a lower number of sales in inventory because one house that could be worth more than others may have sold for less than it had in the past and that's going to have a downward pull on prices."
 
Sherwood Park saw the second greatest decline with the average home price down 3.1 per cent to $409,299 a loss of $13,171.
 
One reason for the losses across the region is the new national mortgage stress test, which has reduced home buying budgets, especially for people in the first-time buyer segment, according to Graham.
 
"Nine out of the 11 markets that we looked at actually had a year-over-year price decrease and a lot of this can be attributed to the fact that there's a stress test in play," she added.
 
St. Albert ($5,311) and Beaumont ($4,708) were the only markets on the list to experience year-over-year home price appreciation.
 
07032019zoocasaZoocasa sourced average home prices from the Realtors Association of Edmonton and calculated the change from 2017 to 2018.
 

More Local News

Redwater man arrested after police pursuit

A police pursuit led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of a semi-automatic rifle.

Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Two men were recently arrested.

Sherwood Park targeted in bitcoin fraud

Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

Mandatory bus training carries $77,000 price tag for EIPS

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is concerned about the potential impact that a new training requirement could have on the classroom and student transportation.

Medical cannabis centre construction approved in Sturgeon County

Pure Selections Inc., a proposed cannabis processor is almost ready to get built in Sturgeon County.

Lynn Sinfield's paintings capture energy, attention

Lynn Sinfield has received some recognition for her work.

Fort transit receives more than $250,000 in provincial funding

The Government of Alberta recently invested in two local transit projects.

ABJ robotics preparing for world championship

For the second year in a row, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School will have three robotics teams competing on the world stage.

Major updates given on twinning of Highway 15 and new bridge

Critical transportation projects are expected to get underway this year.

Record numbers for health and wellness expo

The Dow Centennial Centre was certainly alive for the Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday (Mar.7).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login