Details
Category: Local News
As the local fire department transitions to a 24-hour service, crews now have a place to rest their heads at night.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department recently had a modular unit delivered and installed at the station, which features five separate sleeping areas for staff to use during their 14-hour night shifts.
 
Each sheep-themed room includes a single bed, a wardrobe area and a night table, as well as an indvidual heating unit.
 
"It's very simple, but that's exactly its purpose — it's just for the fire crews to rest and then jump out at a moments notice to get to the fire truck and head out," said Fort Saskatchewan Fire Chief Shawn McKerry, noting there will be some combination of five full-time staff and paid on-call firefighters in the station at all times.
 
The shift to a 24-hour operational model will ultimately result in improved response times for both fires and medical emergencies, especially given the new sleeping quarters, McKerry said.
 
"Now, our staff essentially just walk to the truck, get dressed and they're out the door in 90 seconds as compared to almost 10 minutes in some (previous) cases. That can equate to a life-saving service and to minimizing the damage of fires," he explained.
 
All told, the project will cost approximately $125,000, with the modular unit carrying a price tag of $100,000.
 
The remaining $25,000 is currently being used to construct an enclosed walkway, which will connect the station to the modular unit behind it.
 
Funding for the building included $75,000 that was previously allocated for another capital project approved by council in 2017.
 
Construction is expected to be completed by late January or early February.

More Local News

Gas prices in for a wild ride in 2019

Don't expect to be paying under a dollar per litre at the pump for long.

Fire department welcomes new sleeping quarters

As the local fire department transitions to a 24-hour service, crews now have a place to rest their heads at night.

Fort Saskatchewan welcomes first baby of 2019

Krista Howardson and Cody Olson are the proud parents of the first 2019 baby born in Fort Saskatchewan.

Christmas trees: What you can do with them after the holiday

With the Christmas season over, many residents are ready to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Sherwood Park man helps youth find independence through app

A local father has created a new app for youth.

Morinville RCMP catch wanted man

Police have found and arrested a 21-year-old man.

Man dead after truck and train collision

One man is dead after a serious collision in Strathcona County.

Collision near Redwater results in two injuries, one arrest

A man has been arrested after causing a collision near Redwater.

KidSport Fort Saskatchewan sponsors 160 kids in 2018

KidSport Fort Saskatchewan saw its biggest year ever in 2018.

Newest Redwater councillor reflects on first couple of months

Dwayne Spicer has had a busy past couple of months as the newest councillor for the Town of Redwater.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login