The 2019 Alberta Judo Championships brought some action to the Fort.

Thanks to a $1,600 tourism hosting grant provided by the city, Tolide Judo Kwai held this year's provincials at the Dow Centennial Centre.



The tournament, held on Saturday (Feb.2), brought together around 350 participants from all over Alberta. A single team attended from the Yukon. "We've held provincials here in Fort Saskatchewan, this is probably our eigth or ninth time. This is the biggest provincials as far as competitors that we've had," said Keith Bibbey, tournament director and head instructor for Tolide Judo Kwai.

21 members from Tolide Judo Kwai competed from the children's categories right through to senior adults.