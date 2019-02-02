Details
Category: Local News
The 2019 Alberta Judo Championships brought some action to the Fort.
 
Thanks to a $1,600 tourism hosting grant provided by the city, Tolide Judo Kwai held this year's provincials at the Dow Centennial Centre.
 
"We've held provincials here in Fort Saskatchewan, this is probably our eigth or ninth time. This is the biggest provincials as far as competitors that we've had," said Keith Bibbey, tournament director and head instructor for Tolide Judo Kwai.
 
The tournament, held on Saturday (Feb.2), brought together around 350 participants from all over Alberta. A single team attended from the Yukon.
 
21 members from Tolide Judo Kwai competed from the children's categories right through to senior adults.
 
Provincials in Fort Saskatchewan also saw the return of local judoka Nick Gagnon.

