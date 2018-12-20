Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan High School is creating a Christmas tradition.
 
For their second year, the school hosted a Family Feast in the gymnasium. Fort High decided to bring it back after popular demand from the students.
 
The intention is to come together as a school for Christmas and then use the leftovers to give back to the community.
 
"We're a big family here for ten months of the year and so there's ups and downs, some challenging times and this is an example of one thing hopefully students get great meaning out of. Which I think they really do," said Fort High principal Sunny Sandhu.
 
The school staff, along with student and community volunteers, set up the meal on Wednesday (Dec.19). Food was given by sponsors or was bought using donations raised by the Family Feast Committee.
 
Volunteers included members from the Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan, The Fort Saskatchewan Elks and MIX 107.
 
Over 400 people piled into the Fort High gym. Together, students and community members enjoyed the food. 
 
Once the lunch was finished, the students planned to use the leftover food to create Christmas hampers for the community. Sandhu said helping those in need teaches the students emotional intelligence.
 
"It's one of those things where we know at Christmas time it's not always easy for all families," Sandhu added. "So there's lots of meaning to this, not just an hour of eating lunch together."
 
The school hopes to continue doing the feast as an annual tradition.
 

