Strathcona County Emergency Services responded to a Sherwood Park house fire on Sunday (Jan.27).

A resident of the house had been out for the day and returned to find their home filled with smoke.

None of the residents were injured, however the family cat died from smoke inhalation.

Between $300,000 and $350,000 in damage was done to the home, mostly from smoke and heat. The house also faced some structural damage.

Investigators are currently looking into a heater as the cause.

"Whenever we leave our homes, it's a good idea to unplug any appliances that aren't in use just to make sure that nothing occurs with them, if there's any kind of failure of a component or part when we're not around to deal with it if it is a problem," said deputy fire chief Bob Scott.

The family has been displaced until the house is deemed safe and renovations are finished.