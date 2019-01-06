Details
Category: Local News
Strathcona County residents will be paying a little extra this year.
 
As passed by council in December, user fees and charges have gone up by 2.41 per cent in 2019.
 
Utility fees for water, wastewater, stormwater management and solid waste collection will now cost the average urban residential utility customer an extra $36.67 per year.
 
"Council and staff worked very hard on that number to keep it as something that is reasonable," said Strathcona County mayor Rod Frank. "One of our main goals is to keep money in people's jeans."
 
Breaking it down by category, the 2019 water meter rate includes an increase due to higher flow-through costs from EPCOR. For a household using 18 cubic metres of water per month, an increase of $2.34 per month is expected.
 
For residents who purchase water from the Sherwood Park, Ardrossan or South Cooking Lake truck fill stations, the rate has increased by $0.12 per cubic metre. This increase is due to higher costs set by EPCOR to purchase water and the cost of infrastructure upgrades to the Ardrossan truck fill station.
 
Residential sewer treatment costs will be going up to reflect the cost at the Alberta Capital Region Wastewater Commission Treatment Plant. For a household using 18 cubic metres of water per month, this will mean an increase of $1.11 per month.
 
Waste management services will increase $0.30 per month for waste collection costs.

More Local News

Rangers forward given academic scholarship at Mac's Tournament

The Mac's Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary was more than just hockey for Daniel Keys.

Fees and charges going up in Strathcona County

Strathcona County residents will be paying a little extra this year.

Rogers Hometown Hockey makes first stop in Sherwood Park

There was a lot of excitement in Strathcona County for the first day of Rogers Hometown Hockey on Saturday (Jan.5).

Family is number one for local business

The owners of ASAP Solutions are more than just close.

Snow removal to continue through the weekend

While the snowfall warning has ended, city crews are still hard at work.

Delays on Highway 15 bridge

Collisions and heavy snowfall have caused some travel issues in the area.

Morinville finalizes budget, sees 4 per cent tax increase

Taxes are going up in Morinville.

Snowfall warning in effect for area

This warning has ended.

44-year-old arrested north of Redwater

A man is facing charges after a break and enter on Christmas Eve.

Fire department welcomes new sleeping quarters

As the local fire department transitions to a 24-hour service, crews now have a place to rest their heads at night.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login