Family is number one for local business

The owners of ASAP Solutions are more than just close.

Mark Lacoursiere runs the business along with his two sons, Dylan and Mitchell. Together they own ASAP Solutions, a company that deals with streetlight maintenance, as well as ASAP Storage. One of Mark's daughters, Paige, works at ASAP Solutions as well.

"It's a real neat experience to spend time with the family everyday. A lot of people say it will never work with a lot of families, but with ours it just seems to work and it works great," said Mark.

The family also runs the local Chopped Leaf. Mitchell's wife is the manager, while Mark's wife is the assistant manager and his youngest two children are part-time employees.

The children have worked in the family business since they were old enough to begin working.

"It's been a great experience for everyone in the family. We're just proud parents that the kids have gone on, got educations and got experience and have come back to continue on in the family business."

In 2018, the family gave a presentation at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon where they introduced their company. They also touched on their efforts to employ locally. Mark said they usually have 40-50 local people employed between all of their businesses.