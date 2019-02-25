Details
Category: Local News
Most of the province is getting hit by cold temperatures once again.
 
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning early Monday morning (Feb.25).  They are forecasting a period of very cold wind chills, the coldest anticipated to be near -40 C.
 
Conditions are expected to improve Monday afternoon as temperatures rise. They will drop again overnight and Tuesday morning, but are predicted to let up by Wednesday.
 
However, meteorologist Justin Patten said there is a chance the cold temperature will return over the weekend.
 
Local areas affected by the current cold warning include Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County, Lamont County and Elk Island National Park.
 
Environment Canada advises residents to cover up during this time, as there is an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia in these conditions.

 

 

More Local News

NDP nominate new leader for Strathcona-Sherwood Park

With current MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas not seeking re-election, a replacement had to be found.

Mischief reports keeping Sturgeon County police busy

Local RCMP have been busy with mischief reports.

AHS alerts public of confirmed measles case in Edmonton area

There is a risk some area residents have been exposed to the measles.

Extreme cold warning returns to Fort Sask area

Most of the province is getting hit by cold temperatures once again.

Cold weather causes bus cancellations

A few Elk Island Public School buses were canceled Monday morning (Feb.25).

Seniors' transit route starting in March

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is easing travel stress for seniors.

Diesel fuel stolen from Sturgeon County farm

Police are looking into a recent fuel theft.

New hydroponics system installed at Bruderheim business

Thiel's Greenhouses is looking to make a splash in the local produce market.

Local students gain experience at robotics competition

A group of students from Strathcona Christian Academy (SCA) Secondary recently put their robotic engineering skills to the test.

Bruderheim thankful for collaborative effort after water main break

It was a challenging task that required all hands on deck in Bruderheim.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login