The cold isn't going away anytime soon.

Environment Canada issued another extreme cold warning Monday morning (Feb.4) for Fort Saskatchewan and communities in Sturgeon County, Strathcona County and Lamont County. The cold arctic air extends into most of Alberta.

Monday morning saw wind chills between -40 C and -50 C in the northern half of the province. These temperatures should last for the majority of the week, warming up slightly by Wednesday.

During these temperatures, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. Hypothermia is also at an increased risk. Pets can be affected, so it is important to lessen their exposure to the cold weather as well.

Symptoms to watch out for during the cold include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness or numbness and color change of fingers and toes.