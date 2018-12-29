Environment Canada issues warning for area

Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the area.
A low pressure system will move into northern Alberta Saturday (Dec.29) bringing 10 to 25 cm of snow by Sunday morning. Strong winds associated with the low will also cause reduced visibility.
A low pressure system will move into northern Alberta Saturday (Dec.29) bringing 10 to 25 cm of snow by Sunday morning. Strong winds associated with the low will also cause reduced visibility.
The warning includes Fort Saskatchewan, northern Strathcona County, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Namao, Bruderheim, Lamont, Redwater and Elk Island National Park.