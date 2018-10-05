More details and charges have been released in relation to a recent AMBER Alert.

At around 2:40 p.m. on Friday (Oct.5), Jacques Sennesael drove up to a school in the area of 84 Street and 105 Avenue in Edmonton and approached a 14-year-old boy. Sennesael questioned the boy on the whereabouts of Naomi Toppin, also 14, and the subject of the AMBER alert. After a short exchange, it was reported that the accused produced a hand gun and yelled at the boy to “get into the vehicle,” a red Nissan Maxima.

The boy ran towards the school to get away.

Shortly after Toppin was found unharmed and Sennesael was arrested at 97 Street and 118 Avenue. A short time later, witnesses say Sennesael approached Toppin near the school and after a short exchange took place, her cell phone was taken. It was reported Toppin hesitantly entered the accused’s vehicle, which then drove away. The youth and witnesses went into the school and reported the incident to the school resource officer. An Amber Alert was then issued.

Sennesael, 47, was charged today with kidnapping with firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, intimidation, use of a firearm while attempting an indictable offence, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and theft under $5,000.

Sennesael and Toppin know each other and right now police say there isn’t enough evidence to lay charges in relation to the alleged abduction. Police continue to investigate.