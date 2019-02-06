Dropping temperatures creating call for plumbers

The cold temperature is causing problems for plumbing in houses.

Recently, some people have had issues involving freezing and bursting water lines in their houses.

"This time of year, when it gets to -30 C, the phones are flooded," said Gordon Richard owner Canuck Plumbing and Heating in Fort Saskatchewan.

Right now is the busiest time for the business regarding emergency response services and maintenance in people's homes, especially for heaters.

An issue Richard commonly sees is old equipment. If not properly maintained or replaced, the equipment becomes more likely to burst or break in the cold.

When a problem with plumbing occurs, Richard recommends calling a professional to fix it, as they tend to have more advanced and efficient equipment.

"A homeowner can do some basic maintenance but it's limited to their abilities," he said. "It's not just a screwdriver and a pair of pliers like it was 40 years ago."