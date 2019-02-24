Diesel fuel stolen from Sturgeon County farm

Police are looking into a recent fuel theft.

On Sunday (Feb.17) around 9:11 a.m., the Morinville RCMP responded to a call at a farm yard north of Bon Accord near Highway 803 and Highway 651 in Sturgeon County.

Police say the suspect(s) stole an undisclosed amount of diesel fuel from an overhead 500 gallon tank.

The suspect vehicle is described as a two-tone four-wheel diesel truck with mag wheels. No pictures were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.