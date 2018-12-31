Deanna Lennox elected as chairman for Heartland Housing Foundation

The Alberta Heartland Housing Foundation has a new chairman.

Fort Saskatchewan councillor Deanna Lennox was recently elected.

The foundation's focus is to provide safe and affordable homes to residents in Strathcona County and Fort Saskatchewan.



"Having a non-profit organization, along with the experience in law enforcement, I thought I could bring a different perspective to the decision making and experiences overall," said Lennox.

She told MIX 107 she was pleased to take on the role.

Lennox was elected to Fort Saskatchewan City Council in October of 2017 and since then has continued to expand her resume. She is also the city's representative on the Community Grants Committee, Board/Committee Application Review Committee.

When she’s not working with council or committees, the 16-year RCMP veteran, is the founder and director of the War Horse Awareness Foundation. A non-profit organization dedicated to spreading awareness about stress-related illnesses among First Responders.

The War Horse Awareness Foundation holds symposiums to spread awareness and uses equine therapy workshops to help those suffering from mental illnesses such as PTSD and depression.