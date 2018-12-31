Details
Category: Local News
The Alberta Heartland Housing Foundation has a new chairman.
 
Fort Saskatchewan councillor Deanna Lennox was recently elected.
 
The foundation's focus is to provide safe and affordable homes to residents in Strathcona County and Fort Saskatchewan.
 
"Having a non-profit organization, along with the experience in law enforcement, I thought I could bring a different perspective to the decision making and experiences overall," said Lennox. 
 
She told MIX 107 she was pleased to take on the role. 
 
Lennox was elected to Fort Saskatchewan City Council in October of 2017 and since then has continued to expand her resume. She is also the city's representative on the Community Grants Committee, Board/Committee Application Review Committee.
 
When she’s not working with council or committees, the 16-year RCMP veteran, is the founder and director of the War Horse Awareness Foundation. A non-profit organization dedicated to spreading awareness about stress-related illnesses among First Responders.
 
The War Horse Awareness Foundation holds symposiums to spread awareness and uses equine therapy workshops to help those suffering from mental illnesses such as PTSD and depression.

More Local News

Man dead after truck and train collision

One man is dead after a serious collision in Strathcona County.

Collision near Redwater results in two injuried, one arrest

A man has been arrested after causing a collision near Redwater.

KidSport Fort Saskatchewan sponsors 160 kids in 2018

KidSport Fort Saskatchewan saw its biggest year ever in 2018.

Newest Redwater councillor reflects on first couple of months

Dwayne Spicer has had a busy past couple of months as the newest councillor for the Town of Redwater.

Top local stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest stories of the year.

Deanna Lennox elected as chairman for Heartland Housing Foundation

The Alberta Heartland Housing Foundation has a new chairman.

Man threatens to kill two with hatchet in Gibbons

It was a busy night for police in Gibbons.

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area on Saturday (Dec.29). It has since ended.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login