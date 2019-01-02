Collision near Redwater results in two injuries, one arrest

Details
Category: Local News
A man has been arrested after causing a collision near Redwater.
On December 18, around 12:39 p.m. on Highway 28 west of Redwater, an Alberta Traffic Sheriff attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle heading eastbound. After realizing the vehicle had no intention of stopping, the sheriff notified the Redwater RCMP and proceeded to follow the vehicle.
 
While attempting to exit north onto Opal Highway (Range Road 224), the sheriff witnessed the vehicle collide with a utility pole, sustaining serious damage as a result. Local fire rescue, EMS units and RCMP units responded to the scene.
 
Two female occupants were transported to hospital by EMS with undisclosed injuries.
 
The driver was arrested at the scene without incident and taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending against a 26-year-old man from Calgary. 
 
The investigation is ongoing with help from an RCMP collision analyst.
 
Redwater RCMP are requesting anyone who saw the collision to contact the detachment at 780-942-3607.

