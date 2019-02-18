Cold snap over in the area... for now

The province-wide cold streak is finally over.

Since Environment Canada first issued an extreme cold warning on February 2, the Fort Sask area — as well as the majority of the province — has faced continuous wind chill temperatures between -40 C and -45 C.

However, Environment Canada said on Monday (Feb.18) that temperatures will be warming up over the next week. The wind is also expected to be much lighter than it has been for most of the month.

Temperatures are expected to average in the -10 C range for the next seven days.

"Basically, a big part of the cold snap is at least temporarily reprieved," said meteorologist Dan Kulak.

Kulak added that it is too early to tell if the temperature will cool down again in later weeks.