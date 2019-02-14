Despite the cold weather , it's still possible to exercise outdoors.

However, Primary Care Network recommends people take certain precautions to protect themselves from the cold.

When exercising outside in extreme cold, exercise assistant Bailey Ingram advised wearing three layers — an inner layer of lightweight polyester that will keep moisture off of the skin, a middle layer of polyester fleece or wool for insulation and an outer layer that will repel wind or rain.

"Avoid cotton clothing at all costs, as the material doesn't hold body heat as well as wool or polyester."

She added it is essential to wear warm accessories such as gloves or mitts, scarves, earmuffs or toques.

"We want to limit skin exposure as much as possible, especially when wind chill is in effect."

Seniors and children are at a higher risk of cold-related injuries and should be carefully monitored during prolonged outdoor activities.