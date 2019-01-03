Christmas trees: What you can do with them after the holiday

With the Christmas season over, many residents are ready to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Natural Christmas trees can be put on the curb for curb-side collection. In Fort Saskatchewan, this will be going on from January 14-25. Residents are asked to put the trees out on their regular collection days and someone from the city will take care of it.

The trees can also be taken to the city's waste transfer station, where they will be turned to mulch and used for landscaping throughout the city in the summer.

Artificial trees can be taken to the waste transfer station, too. However, there will be a fee associated with dropping it off, as the tree will be thrown into the garbage.

It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.