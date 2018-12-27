There's a new busy time for working out at the Dow Centennial Centre (DCC).

Peak times during weekdays used to be from 5-7 p.m., now it's 10 a.m. - noon. The change has mostly come in 2018.

"It's a different type of user, it's the active-ager population," said Kelly Almer, manager of the DCC. "It doesn't surprise me that we're seeing that trend."

The after-work rush is now the second busiest chunk of the day. Monday is still the busiest for getting active.

While the equipment and track are still being used from 10 a.m. - noon, the users are focusing more on classes, programs and pickle-ball.

The news may come as a relief to some. Almer told MIX 107 there were complaints of over-crowding, parking issues and a decline in customer experience during the after-work rush.

The DCC sees around 350 users daily.