Details
Category: Local News
It was a challenging task that required all hands on deck in Bruderheim.
 
On Wednesday (Feb.20), crews were forced to shut off the town's water supply for an hour as they worked to repair a broken connection on the main water distribution line.
 
Prior to making the fix, they spent an additional five hours digging before they were able to locate and diagnose the issue.
 
"It was a very difficult excavation because we had a gas line and the regional water line right next to us, so quite a bit of infrastructure was in the way to access our line," said Dennis Tomuschat, director of public works in Bruderheim.
 
However, with the help of Strathcona County's utilities department and many others, the break was repaired and pressure was restored to the town's lines about three hours after the water outage.
 
"That's what this is all about mutual aid is getting bigger and bigger in Alberta, especially when it comes to emergency services," Tomuschat added. "It's a very important initiative that I think most municipalities in the province have really taken a handle onand it's really good to know our neighbours are there when we need them."
 
The break was the result of improper backfilling years ago, which ultimately caused the line to sag and crack under the pressure of a thick layer of frost.

More Local News

Seniors' transit route starting in March

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is easing travel stress for seniors.

Diesel fuel stolen from Sturgeon County farm

Police are looking into a recent fuel theft.

New hydroponics system installed at Bruderheim business

Thiel's Greenhouses is looking to make a splash in the local produce market.

Local students gain experience at robotics competition

A group of students from Strathcona Christian Academy (SCA) Secondary recently put their robotic engineering skills to the test.

Bruderheim thankful for collaborative effort after water main break

It was a challenging task that required all hands on deck in Bruderheim.

SouthPointe shopping centre gaining more business

More businesses are opening up shop in SouthPointe.

Transit route changes coming in Fort Sask

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is adjusting five bus stops on one of the local routes.

Heartland Petrochemical Complex construction on schedule

Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex is on track to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Province announces changes to photo radar guidelines

The Government of Alberta is taking steps to end the use of photo radar as a revenue-generating tool.

Local schools compete in prestigious cooking competition

Four teams from Elk Island Public Schools recently tested their skills at the 12th annual High School Culinary Challenge (HSCC).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login