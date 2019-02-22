Bruderheim thankful for collaborative effort after water main break

It was a challenging task that required all hands on deck in Bruderheim.

On Wednesday (Feb.20), crews were forced to shut off the town's water supply for an hour as they worked to repair a broken connection on the main water distribution line

Prior to making the fix, they spent an additional five hours digging before they were able to locate and diagnose the issue.

"It was a very difficult excavation because we had a gas line and the regional water line right next to us, so quite a bit of infrastructure was in the way to access our line," said Dennis Tomuschat, director of public works in Bruderheim.

However, with the help of Strathcona County's utilities department and many others, the break was repaired and pressure was restored to the town's lines about three hours after the water outage.