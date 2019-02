Police recently responded to a break and enter in Morinville.

On Friday (Feb.15), the RCMP received a call from a property in the area around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, it appeared the unknown suspects cut the lock on a perimeter fence and entered the property. They then proceeded to steal two Ford F-150 and two Ford F-350 white fleet trucks.

The whereabouts of the vehicles is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.