Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton is on cloud nine.

The Sherwood Park resident won $250,00 on a LOTTO 6/49 EXTRA draw.

“I had a couple tickets to check, so I went to the store to scan them,” she said. “I put this one in second and had to do a double-take.”

The happy winner has one major plan for her winnings.

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage,” she said. “I’ll figure out what to do with the rest of the money after my mortgage is paid off.”

Cotton purchased her winning LOTTO 6/49 and EXTRA ticket at the Lakeland Ridge Sobeys in Sherwood Park.