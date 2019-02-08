Another oversized load set to hit the roads

Details
Category: Local News
A third piece of equipment is about to make its way down our highways.
 
Starting on Sunday night (Feb.10), a 728-tonne, 48-metre-long piece of petrochemical equipment called a polypropylene reactor will be hauled from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland.
 
The move will begin around 9 p.m. when the reactor will be transported from Cessco to a staging area at Highways 14 and 21, arriving around 5 a.m. on Monday (Feb.11).
 
From there, the oversized load will continue its journey at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb.12) and arrive in Lamont at 5 p.m.
 
Then, the final trek will take place on Wednesday (Feb.13), when it's expected to arrive on site around 1 p.m.
 
At 12 metres tall and 10 metres wide, the load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.
 
Full route:
- Exit Cessco yard at 100 Street and 75 Avenue and travel east.
- South on 99 Street to 63 Avenue; east on 63 Avenue to 91 Street.
- South on 91 Street to 51 Avenue; east on 51 Avenue to Roper Road.
- East to 75 Street; south on 75 Street to 51 Avenue.
- East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive westbound off ramp.
- Whitemud Drive east to Anthony Henday southbound.
- Highway 14 eastbound and stage at Highways 14 and 21.
- Highway 14 east to Range Road 190.
- North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510.
- East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834.
- North on Highway 834 to Highway 15; Highway 15 west to Lamont.
- Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220.
- North on Range Road 220 to site.
 
Once operational, the reactor will convert propylene into a powdered substance as part of Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

More Local News

Police issue update on missing senior

Robert Verschaeve has been found.

Fort Sask celebrating Black History Month

February is Black History Month.

Province invests $6 million in local affordable housing project

Low income residents will soon have a new option for safe and affordable housing.

Residential snow removal about to start in Strathcona County

County crews will be out clearing residential streets starting on Monday (Feb.11).

Another oversized load set to hit the roads

A third piece of equipment is about to make its way down our highways.

Crews respond to house fire in Gibbons

The Gibbons and Bon Accord Fire Departments jumped into action Thursday morning (Feb.7).

International ski festival cancelled due to extreme cold

It was a disappointing week for hopeful participants of the 2019 Canadian Birkie Ski Festival.

Extreme Cold Warning to stick around till next week

Environment Canada isn't predicting the bitter cold to stop any time soon.

Redwater sees massive overnight theft spree

Police recently responded to more than a dozen complaints in a single night.

EINP transfers 25 bison to Flying Dust First Nation

It has been a busy start to the year for staff at Elk Island National Park (EINP).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login