AHS alerts public of confirmed measles case in Edmonton area

There is a risk some area residents have been exposed to the measles.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has advised Alberta Health Services (AHS) a person with a confirmed, infectious measles case was in the Edmonton area.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease, spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles, but it can be prevented through immunization.

AHS released the locations where people could have been exposed:

February 12:

Exposure Location:

Vancouver International Airport to Edmonton International Airport

Air Canada Flight AC236

Exposure Time Period:

Departure 10:25 a.m.

Arrival 12:54 p.m.



February 12:

Exposure Location:

Edmonton International Airport Hotel Shuttle

Drop off locations:

Paradise Inn and Suites – 7118 Sparrow Dr., Leduc

Crystal Star Inn – 8334 Sparrow Crescent, Leduc

Wyndham Garden Edmonton Airport – 8016 Sparrow Dr., Leduc

Wingate by Wyndham – 7120 Sparrow Dr., Leduc

Exposure Time Period: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.



February 12:

Exposure Location:

Walmart Supercentre

5302 Discovery Way, Leduc

Exposure Time Period: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.



February 13:

Exposure Location:

Edmonton International Airport Hotel Shuttle

Pick up location:

Crystal Star Inn – 8334 Sparrow Crescent, Leduc

Exposure Time Period: 6:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.



February 13:

Exposure Location:

Edmonton International Airport

Canadian North Flight #5T-444 to Inuvik

Exposure Time Period: Departure 7:45 a.m.



February 12 and 13:

Exposure Location: Stars Inn Hotel

8332 Sparrow Crescent, Leduc

Exposure Time Period: February 12, 3 p.m. – February 13, 6:30 a.m

Anyone exposed that was born after 1970 and have not already had measles disease or have not received two doses of measles vaccine may be at risk for developing the illness. If symptoms of measles appear, AHS recommends staying home and calling Health Link before visiting any health care facility.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face, then spreading down the rest of the body.

In Alberta, the measles vaccine is offered free of charge through Alberta’s publicly-funded immunization program. Children in Alberta typically receive their first dose of measles vaccine at 12 months and their second dose between the ages of four and six.