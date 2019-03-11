ABJ robotics preparing for world championship

Details
For the second year in a row, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School will have three robotics teams competing on the world stage.
 
At last month's VEX Provincial Championship in Edmonton, ABJ's 9404C, 9409B and 9409Z dominated the field, earning all three qualifying spots in Alberta for the upcoming VEX Robotics World Championship.
 
Both 9409C and 9409B were crowned tournament champions, while 9409Z won the robot skills competition and took home the Amaze award. In addition to that, 9409C also captured the Excellence Award.
 
"It really just kind of validates all the hard work that we put in," said ABJ robotics teacher Scott Crosbie, noting the students have been working on the robots for more than 10 months. "Our goal is always to represent our school and our community to the highest degree  and I can honestly say that I've never met a more dedicated group of students than the young men and women who are a part of it."
 
Those students are now making adjustments to their robots in preparation for worlds, which will be held in Louisville, Kentucky next month. Of the 16,000 teams that compete in VEX Robotics across the globe, only 580 make it to the competition.

"No matter what happens at this event  win, lose or otherwise  I think the students can look back at it down the road and say, 'Yeah, I did that,'" Crosbie added. "I want them to be proud of the fact that it's something that so few kids actually accomplish."
 
The competition runs from April 24-27.
 

