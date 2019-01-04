44-year-old arrested north of Redwater

Details
Category: Local News
A man is facing charges after a break and enter on Christmas Eve.
 
On December 24 around 9:50 a.m., police responded to a break and enter north of Redwater.
 
When RCMP arrived, they found the lone suspect leaving in a semi truck, hauling a high boy trailer. The unnamed 44-year-old man was arrested when the truck broke down a few miles away from the scene.
 
He is facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5000, driving while prohibited, breach of recognizance and a number of provincial offenses.
 
No court date was released.
 

 

