U19B Fort Ice take home silver from Strathmore

A local ringette team is back home with some hardware.

The U19B Fort Ice won a silver medal at the Laurie Morton Ruppe Memorial Tournament (Feb.1-3).

In the first game of the tournament, Deandra Abercrombie broke the deadlock with 54 seconds left in regulation to give Fort Sask a 1-0 win over Beaumont. The goals were flowing in game two, as the girls defeated the hosts from Strathmore 5-1.

Saturday, the Fort Ice tied Leduc 6-6 to secure their spot in the final.

Faced with a rematch against Leduc, Fort Sask wasn’t able to grind out a win, losing 4-1.

The U19B Fort Ice will return to league play on Saturday (Feb.9) when they host SARA at the DCC. Game time is at 11:45 a.m.