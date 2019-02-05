U19B Fort Ice take home silver from Strathmore

Details
Category: Local Sports
A local ringette team is back home with some hardware.
 
The U19B Fort Ice won a silver medal at the Laurie Morton Ruppe Memorial Tournament (Feb.1-3).
 
In the first game of the tournament, Deandra Abercrombie broke the deadlock with 54 seconds left in regulation to give Fort Sask a 1-0 win over Beaumont. The goals were flowing in game two, as the girls defeated the hosts from Strathmore 5-1.
 
Saturday, the Fort Ice tied Leduc 6-6 to secure their spot in the final.
 
Faced with a rematch against Leduc, Fort Sask wasn’t able to grind out a win, losing 4-1.
 
The U19B Fort Ice will return to league play on Saturday (Feb.9) when they host SARA at the DCC. Game time is at 11:45 a.m.

