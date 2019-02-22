U11 boys cap off season with medal in Family Day tournament

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort Sask U11 boys Downs finished their season strong.
 
Over the Family Day long weekend, the team competed in the SWSFC Family Day Cup. The boys won three of their four games, earning themselves the silver medal. There was only a two goal differential between them and the first place team.
 
The entire weekend saw very high scoring games, with the boys losing their first match 9-5 and then dominating the rest of the tournament. They secured a 12-0 win on Saturday afternoon (Feb.16), followed by 14-4 and 8-3 wins on Sunday.
 
"It really shows how much these kids have improved because the first few games, we were losing by that much," said assistant coach Quintin Stanczak. "The kids really take direction well they really learned how to gel as a team and we're really proud of them and how far they've come.
 
Four of the five tops scorers in the tournament were on the local U11 squad, including Tyler Rollison with 11, Korbin Ferguson with 10, Ezra Downs with 7 and Darian Pratt with 5.
 
"We were just really proud of how everyone worked together as a team," Stanczak added.
 
The tournament marked the end of the indoor season for the boys.

