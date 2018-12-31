Top local sports stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest local sports stories of the year.



According to hits on fortsaskonline.com, these are the top five news-makers:

The Senior AAA Chiefs were in Fort Saskatchewan for 15 years before pulling the plug in November. The team hopes to be playing senior hockey again in the "coming years."

4. Colton and Kirby Dach

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers took part in one of most prestigious invite-only tournaments in Canada. The Rangers went 1-2-1.

It was a perfect ending to the season for the Fort Saskatchewan Peewee Falcons football team. They defeated the Camrose Buffaloes 36-6 in November's league finals.

It was a dream come true for Fort Saskatchewan's Eric Florchuk. The Saskatoon Blades' forward was selected 217th overall by the Washington Capitals, the last pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Daft.

Honourable mentions: