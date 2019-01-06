Six goal third period leads Hawks past Regals

It wasn't pretty, but the Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks rang in the new year with a win.

On Friday night (Jan.5), the Hawks scored six goals in the third period to defeat the Spruce Grove Regals 6-2 at the JRC.

"The legs were sore and heavy, could have used a couple more practices," said Jesse Morrison, who had a goal and an assist in the game. "The third period we just played simple and just did it. We knew what we needed to do."

Tyson Davey started the scoring off in the third and chipped in with three assists after. Ian Ball scored twice, while Spencer Suecroft and Ryan Krushen each put one past Ryan Blomme.

"We were getting the chances and passes, but we just couldn't get one past the goalie in the first two periods," added Morrison.

The Fort went 1 for 8 on the powerplay. The Hawks only have one more powerplay goal (23) than the Strathcona Bruins (22), who have won one game all season.

Brandon Vogel made 27 saves in the win and improved his record to 8-0.

Fort Sask (14-14) is back at the JRC on Wednesday (Jan.9) when they host the Sherwood Park Knights (19-8-1). Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.