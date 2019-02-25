Reed drops 23 as Sting route Storm



Fort High will now face either St. Andre Bessette or Queen Elizabeth in the semifinals.

In the Metro League Division 4 quarterfinals, the Sting defeated Mother Margaret Mary 60-49 on Monday (Feb.25).“We had a couple of seniors who are sick, but of course they wanted to play and bring a win home for their team,” said head coach Lindsey Reed.With multiple large runs in the third and fourth quarters, Brooklyn Reed led the way on offence with 23 points. Gracyn Anderson finished with 13.“We played hard and left everything on the floor,” added Reed.