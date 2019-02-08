More success for Fort Lanes youth bowlers

Some excitement came to Fort Lanes over the weekend.

The Fort Saskatchewan bowling club, Fort Lanes, hosted the Edmonton 5 Pin Association's Peewee Intercity Tournament for YBC (Youth Bowl Canada) eight-years-old and younger.



Fort Lanes #1: Mkenna Prather (age 8), Chase Canning (age 8) and Karlee Dollfusz (age 6). The club supplied two teams for the tournament:

Fort Lanes #2: Ellie March (age 4), Elliot Jeffery-Charlton (age 7) and Keemzy Hodgin (age 7).

Neither of the teams walked away with first prize, but Fort Lanes #2 was able to take second place, scoring 106 pins above their team average.

Of the eight teams in the tournament Fort Lanes #1 fought hard and earned fourth place. In only her second year in bowling, Dollfusz had her best score yet at 134.

These aren't the only medals the youth bowlers have received recently, Prather and March took home gold and bronze in the High Low Doubles Zone Finals in December